SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians are in for a "cheesy good time" at the inaugural Grilled Cheese Fest next month.

Tickets are now for sale for the San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest, which takes place on Saturday, November 10 from 1 PM until 5:30 PM.

Several local vendors, including TheGypsyDiner, Benji's Munch, Guerilla Gourmet, Bexar Kitchens, Toastie Buns, Home Team Hot Dogs, and Backwoods Beats & Eats, will be serving up cheesy goodness for event-goers. Music and drinks will also be on hand.

General Admission tickets include entrance into the event, as well as 10 grilled cheese tickets, which allow purchasers to sample quarter sandwiches from vendors. A beverage ticket is also included. VIP tickets are also available.

Tickets start at $30; kids 12 and under can attend for free.

Click here for more information.

