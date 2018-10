SAN ANTONIO — Favor is once again offering a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A delivered to San Antonians for one day only.

Favor says the deal is available Thursday October 11 until 9 pm.

To take advantage of the deal, customers need to download and open the Favor app, and then tap on the "Free Chick-fil-A" banner. Then they can add the Chicken Sandwich to the order, and the free sandwich, free delivery promotion will be automatically applied to the order.

FREE 🐔 anyone? Today (10/11) from 11am-9pm we are offering free @chickfila chicken sandwiches + FREE delivery🤘Download the app and wait for the chicken! #AnythingDelivered 👉 Offer not valid in DFW, Austin, Tyler, Midland and Odessa. pic.twitter.com/DGu1SNF0E6 — FAVOR (@Favor) October 11, 2018

© 2018 KENS