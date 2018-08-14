SAN ANTONIO — Well, Bruce Bowen wasn't unemployed for long!

One day after reports surfaced that the former Spur would not be returning as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers television crew, Bowen has accepted a position that would bring him back to San Antonio.

The San Antonio Zoo posted to Twitter following the news of Bowen's departure, telling the 3-time NBA champ that he "can have any job" he wants at the zoo.

Dear Bruce Bowen,



WE’RE HIRING and you can have any job you want here! We’re also providing you a famous private parking spot for all of your honest & insightful player analysis & assessment capabilities. @Bowen12 #ChiefTruthOfficer #Spurs #GoSpursGo



Sincerely,@MananaZoo pic.twitter.com/NK0SKcdByp — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 14, 2018

On Tuesday, the zoo announced on Twitter that Bowen had accepted the offer. Bowen re-tweeted the announcement.

BREAKING! Bruce Bowen has accepted our job offer! ⁦@Bowen12⁩ welcome to the zoo crew!



- ⁦@MananaZoo⁩ https://t.co/yzdFZT0ZUu — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 14, 2018

On Monday, an ESPN report alleged that Bowen's critical comments about former Spur Kawhi Leonard had cost him his Clippers job.

Speaking to Sirius XM in June, Bowen said that Leonard and his team had "nothing but excuses" for the Spurs as the All-NBA forward worked to return to the team while dealing with a lingering quad injury.

Bowen also told SiriusXM that Leonard was "getting bad advice" about his future, noting that Leonard was "protected in San Antonio...able to come up at a time where [Leonard] still could lean on Tim, Tony, and Manu."

