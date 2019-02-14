SAN ANTONIO — We're 62 days away from the start of Fiesta 2019, as of Valentine's Day. 62 is also the number of regular-season games the San Antonio Spurs won during the 2013-2014 NBA regular season, for which longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was named Coach of the Year.

This year, a local company is recognizing Popovich with their latest Fiesta medal creation, lovingly called "El Jefe" in tribute to the "best coach in the game."

SA Flavor says that the "El Jefe" medal is the fourth ever Spurs-inspired Lotería fiesta medal the company has created.

SA Flavor says a limited number of "El Jefe" fiesta medals are on sale for $10 each through their online store. The company says $1 from each sale will be donated to the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

A limited-edition gold version of the medal is available for preorder as well.

RELATED: Popovich to be inducted into Air Force Athletics Hall of Fame