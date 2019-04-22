SAN ANTONIO — The Easter celebrations are over, including a San Antonio tradition that attracts a lot of families. Many of them took over Brackenridge Park Sunday, and now the cleanup begins.

It is a tradition that is still going strong, especially for for the Pardo and Lowry families. They've been camping out for Easter for more than 60 years.

"It is always a great time being with your family," Janel Zamora said. "You have to cherish every moment of it." They marked a spot a week ago, and started camping at the park on Thursday.

Jorge Farias said his father-in-law has been camping at the park during Easter for the last 32 years.

"I have been coming for 18 years," he said. "He comes out about a week before, takes vacation, holds our spot for all of us to have a good time."

The park curfew for ten city parks resumed on Sunday at 11 p.m.