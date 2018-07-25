SAN ANTONIO - These unique bites are a popular relief from the heat this summer, and this dessert comes with a twist.

"Dragon Breath" is made of cereal shipped from Korea and served in a cup. The cereal is mixed with liquid nitrogen throughout.

Bubble Waffle Bar in Stone Oak showed KENS 5 the version of this treat they serve. Owner J.R. Gallegos also said the location offers refills of the liquid nitrogen so your cup can stay icy longer.

Before the liquid nitrogen wears off, you can bite into the cereal and breathe out icy air.

