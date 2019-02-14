SAN ANTONIO — Dolph Lundgren, the actor widely renowned for his portrayal of "Rocky IV" villain Ivan Drago, is coming to the Alamo City this summer.

Lundgren will be appearing at this summer's Celebrity Fan Fest, which has already announced the appearances of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and several other celebrity guests. Lundgren also appeared in "Aquaman" alongside Momoa and Heard.

Celebrity Fan Fest takes place at the Freeman Coliseum from June 14-16. The festival says that more celebrity announcements will be made "in the coming weeks."

In addition to celebrity appearances, the festival will feature photo ops, artists, panels and special attractions, soon to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit pmxevents.com.