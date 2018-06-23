On Friday, Bird lauched its dockless, electric scooters in San Antonio.

The scooters can be found across town and can only be unlocked through the app.

Tommy Menesses works downtown and said that he thought the scooters could be helpful to people who work or commute downtown.

"I walked passed them today and thought, ‘Wow, this is really cool,’" Menesses said. "But I was kind of confused because I didn't see anyone guarding them. I didn't see a pay thing."

The scooters cost $.15 a minute, or $9 an hour.

"I got the app as I was walking to it and was signed up and ready to go by the time I found the scooter," said Zac Stevenson, a first-time rider.

The company, "Bird," said that more than a third of car trips in the U.S. are less than two miles long and they're hoping these scooters will help reduce that traffic and help people save gas.

© 2018 KENS