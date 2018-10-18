SAN ANTONIO — Multi-platinum-selling hard rock band Disturbed are bringing their Evolution World Tour to San Antonio.

The Grammy-award winning band will play at the Alamodome on January 25, 2019. Three Days Grace will be performing as openers.

In a press release, representatives for Disturbed says the band will play "an exhilarating mix of classic hits" along with songs from their new record, Evolution.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th at 10 am. More information is available at http://www.disturbed1.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, October 22nd at 10:00 am until Thursday, October 25th at 10:00 pm. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

