SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, it's expected to be some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. But, we have some activities that will keep you cool and help your pocketbook. Here is a look at some free and affordable activities in the Alamo City the weekend of July 20-22.

Movies and Theater

Bring the family out Friday night for a showing of “The Greatest Showman” in the great outdoors.

It’s part of the Movie Nights in the Heights series at the Alamo Heights Nature Trails Park. The movie starts around 7:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

---

Beat the heat on Tuesday morning at Santikos Free Summer Movies. This week’s showing is “Paddington Two”. The movie begins at 10:00 a.m. and tickets are first come, first served.

Click here for the locations.

Exercise and Nature

Teens can take advantage of the many facilities at the Mays Family YMCA. Friday night is free teen night, and teens ages 13 to 18 can swim, play basketball, take group exercise classes and more.

The free fun and food starts at 8:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

---

If you have been looking to get into yoga, now is your chance to try it for free.

A six-week beginner yoga class starts Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Confluence Park. The class meets at the BHP Pavillion.

The class will run through August 26.

Library and Community

Join KLRN and Daniel Tiger at Millers Pond Park and Pavilion Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The free educational event will feature school readiness activities and kids will have a chance to visit with Daniel Tiger.

Bring a pair of new or gently used shoes and donate them to a shoe drive taking place at the event.

Click here for more information.

---

More dinosaur activities are hitting the Alamo City. The Central Library is hosting a “Jurassic Party” for teens from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Teens can make dinosaur soap eggs, dig for fossils, or help carve a dinosaur out of a watermelon. If you are signed up for the teen summer reading program, you have a chance to win a prize.

Click here for more information.

