SAN ANTONIO — Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform two more surprise shows at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre.

The legendary comedian will perform Tuesday and Wednesday at the Aztec. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 3 p.m.

The Aztec says tickets are only available online and will not be for purchase at the theater's box office.

Tickets can be picked up at will call starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. each day. The theater says phones and recording devices are not permitted in the theater.

The comedian performed a pop-up show in San Antonio Monday and three pop-up shows in Houston last week.

More recently, Chappelle was criticized for his Netflix specials with Vice reporting "You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special Sticks & Stones." "The comedian doubles down on misogyny and transphobia in both the special and the hidden bonus scene that follows," Vice reported.

