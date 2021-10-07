Craving chamoy-covered sweets? This San Antonio business has you covered | Everything 210

Business has been booming; a second location just opened on MacArthur View.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for some Italian ice loaded with chamoy, fruit and candies, there's a local, female-owned business that has you covered.

"I grew up going to snack shops, of course, San Antonio – that's what we're known for – chamoy. And my parents were like, 'Why don't we make one for you?' Because my mom growing up worked at her dad's. So, we decided to open one up as a family and it went really well," said Owner of Ice Ice Baby Loren Cuevas.

The shop did so well, Cuevas opened the second shop on 3027 MacArthur View. The first location is on 2113 Bandera Road.

And she said she’s seen customers' jaws drop when they walk in and see the menu.

"They'll be like, 'Wow,' and everyone wants to just take pictures. And everyone's just amazed because we have special creations. It's art. It's edible art—that's what we call it," said Cuevas.

She showed us a few of their fan favorites:

"The Sweet Fresenada -- that is our strawberry Italian ice with ice cream, fresh strawberries and cream on top," said Cuevas.

She even said that’s one of her favorites. But, if you’re looking for something loaded with chamoy, you might like the All Fruit Mangonada.

"The All Fruit Magonada—that's all the fruit with mangonada topped with my Lucas," said Cuevas.

And if you want something sweet, but not too sweet, you can grab a Cucumberdilly.

"It's cucumber, lime, Italian ice with fresh cucumbers, pickles and sour straps on top," said Cuevas.

And the last item made was the Candy Mangonada.

"It's a little bit of all the candy we have with mango Italian ice," said Cuevas.

And the business has exploded online.

"We have 60,000 followers on TikTok and we have 30,000 on Instagram. We are growing. It’s a lot of fun. I love the whole social media taking pictures and interacting with customers. It’s my favorite thing to do," said Cuevas.

A lot of the content you see on their page is inspired by San Antonians who stopped in.

"Whenever customers come in, and they customize an item and it looks amazing, and something we've never done before, I'm like, 'Wow, let's post that!' So, I'll take a picture of it. I'll post it and I'll be like, 'Hey, everyone just made this,' and all day people will come and get that item because it's so cool and it was a customer who designed it," said Cuevas.

She also gave a shout out to her employees and family who have helped get Ice Ice Baby to what it is today. "They're all amazing. And we've all become like a big family."

And when we asked her what advice she can give to people looking to succeed in their own business, Cuevas said, "If you have an idea, make it yours, put it out there, and if it's something you truly love, you are truly passionate about, people are going to see that. They're going to notice it and they're going to support you and you're going to do great."

For Ice Ice Baby's hours and menu, click here.