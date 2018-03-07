It's time to celebrate another Independence Day with family, food, and of course, fireworks!

We have your complete list of Fourth of July celebrations in the San Antonio area to make sure you don’t miss out!

SAN ANTONIO

Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park: This is San Antonio’s official Independence Day Celebration that will be full of family-friendly fun! Entertainment, food for purchase, vendors, fitness activities and more will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show at night. PRICE : FREE TIME : 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

: The Alamo's Fourth of July celebration includes music, "Living History," readings of the Declaration of Independence, and more. Salute to American Heroes at Morgan's Wonderland: Morgan's Wonderland will be serving complimentary hot dogs and apple pie until 1 pm. The celebration also includes a dance party and dog show. PRICE : Discounted $9 admission for Military Service Members, First Responders, and their families; $17 for adults; $11 for ages 3-17. TIME : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Morgan's Wonderland will be serving complimentary hot dogs and apple pie until 1 pm. The celebration also includes a dance party and dog show. "Exceptional Fireworks Show" at SeaWorld: SeaWorld says that its "jaw-dropping" fireworks display combines pyrotechnics and a triumphant musical score. PRICE : Free with park admission; VIP seating $24.99 TIME : 10 a.m to 10 p.m.; fireworks start at 9:45 PM ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The Coca-Cola July 4th Fest will feature exclusive ride times, festive foods, fireworks and more. PRICE : Free with park admission TIME : 10 a.m to 10 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

BOERNE

Fourth of July Fireworks: The free event sponsored by the Boerne Fire Department can been seen from many place in Boerne, but the city says the best place to view the fireworkds is Boerne City Park. PRICE : FREE TIME : 8 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

COMFORT

July 4th Extravaganza: The event kicks off with the "Hill Country's most Famous Parade," and features BBQ, games, and live music. PRICE : FREE TIME : 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

KERRVILLE

Robert Earl Keen's Fourth on the River: The event includes music from Robert Earl Keen, Bruce Robison, Robyn Ludwyck, and Willow City, and ends with "the largest fireworks display in the Texas Hill Country." PRICE : FREE TIME : Beer Garden opens at 2 p.m; Music starts at 5 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

KIRBY

Fireworks in the Park: The city of Kirby is celebrating Independence Day with a free event at Friendship Park featuring music by Electric Circus, food vendors, arts and crafts, and fireworks. PRICE : FREE TIME : 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

LEON VALLEY

Leon Valley July 4th Parade and Festival: Leon Valley's Independence Day celebration kicks off with a 5K Fun Run. A parade and soap-box derby provide extra fun; fireworks at dusk. PRICE : FREE TIME : 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

NEW BRAUNFELS

Fourth of July Spectacular: The largest Independence Day celebration in New Braunfels includes a free concert and fireworks over Landa Lake. PRICE : FREE TIME : Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

SAN MARCOS

SummerFest SMTX 2018: The 38th annual SummerFest features music from The Revs and Wyzer, as well as a children's patriotic parade and costume contest. A firework display closes the evening. PRICE : FREE TIME : 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



SEGUIN

Independence Day Celebration: The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony. Thousands of residents also participate in the "Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade." PRICE : FREE TIME : 9 a.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

SCHERTZ

4th of July Jubilee: Schertz says that their jubilee is one of South Texas' largest tributes to freedom and to those who serve. Music, a downtown parade, a kid's carnival, and a "Let Freedom Run 5k" take place before the evening's fireworks display. PRICE : FREE TIME : 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

WINDCREST

City of Windcrest 4th of July Parade: Windcrest's parade is sponsored by the American Legion. The city will provide free hot dogs, apple pies, and other goodies. PRICE : FREE TIME : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

