SAN ANTONIO — A popular snack shop known for its wildly creative raspas and mangonadas is opening up its first storefront location.

After several years of operating solely from a food truck, Chamoy City Limits will have a new, permanent location at 446 W. Hildebrand Ave.

The store will operate in conjunction with their food truck and is set to open in mid-September.

The location will feature South Texas-inspired flavors, such as pan dulce and pink leche, according to Ana Fernandez, the owner of Chamoy City Limits.

Customers interested in attending a VIP soft opening can text "chamoy" to 21000 for an invite.

For more information, click here to visit their website.