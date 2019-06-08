SAN ANTONIO — Celebrity Fan Fest will be back in the Alamo City next year.

The event is slated to take place from June 12-14, 2020 at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Halls, according to a release from PMX Events, the San Antonio group who runs and organizes Celebrity Fan Fest

More than 36,000 attended this year's Celebrity Fan Fest. Attendees had the chance to meet and take photos with celebrity guests including Jason Momoa, Jeremy Renner, Amber Heard, and Dolph Lundgren.

Celebrity Fan Fest says they're expecting more than 50,000 visitors to attend next year's event.

No word on which celebrities will attend next year; PMX Events says tickets for the 2020 Celebrity Fan Fest will be available for purchase soon through their website, CelebrityFanFest.com