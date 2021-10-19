Blue tortillas?! This San Antonio business makes this popular item with a twist

"Many visitors come for our tortillas, for delicious tortillas," said owner Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The sound of the conveyor belt rumbles throughout the building as employees at LA MILPA : Tortilleria, Taqueria are making a popular item that a lot of people in the 210 enjoy.

They’re a family-owned San Antonio business located on 1933 Fredericksburg Road that specializes in tortillas.

And we don’t mean just any tortillas: Flour, wheat, corn and corn with a twist.

Like a bright blue corn tortilla:

"We make them with love, but we also try to keep our customers happy. We do make the white or yellow ones. And then also you could also request for colored tortillas. We mostly do that for gender reveals or baby showers," said Jackieline Martinez, spokesperson for La Milpa.

Antonio and Daniela own the business. It’s been around for two years, and they wanted to make their tortillas unique and available to customers, as well as other businesses.

"We’re seeing more people visiting us in San Antonio. Many visitors come for our tortillas, for delicious tortillas. We also deliver tortillas to restaurants, to businesses, to stores," said Antonio.

We got to watch them in action, preparing the dough for the flour and the wheat tortillas, and watching it slide through the belt

They sell about 300 to 400 of those flour and wheat per day. And as for the corn, they sell about 600 per day.

But what about that food coloring infused option? Well, that’s something Antonio says is also pretty good, and fresh.

"We make the best tortillas. We know the tortilla. We have experience in it. Ours don’t have preservatives. They’re 100 percent natural, and every day, the tortillas are fresh," said Antonio.

They also told us that people come in for barbacoa, menudo and chips.

And as for their hours, they work 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Except on Sunday's, they close at 3 p.m.

Even then, they’re sometimes here until late night. It's something Antonio said is because they pride themselves on serving South Texas.

"We always wait around for a bit longer because people are still coming for our tortillas. We work a lot, we sweat a lot at our business so visitors go home with a quality products. Our slogan is 'quality with excellence,'" said Antonio.

So, if you’re looking to try their tortillas, click here for their social media page.

"You can come to try our tortillas -- they speak for themselves," said Antonio. "We sell lots of them to stores in town, and they come back because they love our tortillas."