SAN ANTONIO — Forget what the calendar says. Next week is really the beginning of fall, because pumpkin pie returns to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q next week.

One of San Antonio’s favorite restaurants announced the news on their social media pages Wednesday.

Pumpkin pie will return to the menu on October 1.

Last year, the restaurant offered “Stranger Things” cherry cobbler in October and holiday tamales in December.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘Stranger Things have happened’: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back cherry cobbler

PREVIOUSLY: Bill Miller B-B-Q adding tamales to the menu for the holidays

© 2018 KENS