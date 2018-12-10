Beloved burger chef and restaurant owner Robert "Bob" Riddle passed away Friday. An employee with his restaurants confirmed the news to KENS 5.

Riddle was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who founded Big Bob's Burgers in 2008.

Neighborhood Eats' Marvin Hurst spoke to Riddle in 2017, when the restaurant was hosting a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser. Riddle took pride in being a neighborhood restaurant, but being a neighborhood restaurant is not without its hardships.

In 2016, Riddle posted to Facebook, detailing the hard times the restaurant had fallen onto. He didn't ask for donations, but he didn't need to; his customers and fans came to his aid. In a few short days, Riddle's post had amassed almost 7,000 shares and over 900 comments. Many people shared their support for the burger joint making plans to head out in the coming days.

Riddle offered burgers to evacuees of Hurricane Harvey as well as raised funds and supplies for those in need.

© 2018 KENS