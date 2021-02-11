Churros, luxury picnics, ghost tours and a dog-friendly café | Best of 2021 Everything 210 roundup

In an effort to promote our unique city, KENS 5 began Everything 210, where we highlight people and places that shine.

SAN ANTONIO — The 210 is a place like no other.

The "Countdown City" is known for its diverse culture, amazing food and warm (literally) environment where many say they feel included and welcome.

In an effort to promote this unique city, KENS 5 began Everything 210 with Lexi Hazlett, an Eyewitness News original series where we highlight people and places that shine, or deserve to shine. And we gathered 10 of our 2021 favorites:

Located at 7007 Bandera Road, I Love Churros is a small business with big plans to expand. We know churros are a signature sweet treat in the Alamo City. But KENS 5 wanted to see what makes their churros stand out.

Locals helping locals — that’s the motto behind northwest-side small business Cool Beans Cafe.

Inspired by a love for coffee and furry friends, this dog friendly café opened in January. They serve coffee with espresso beans grown in the mountains of Puerto Rico. And they’re also a brunch destination with food, alcohol and "beer for dogs."

There’s a local business that sets up an entire picnic for you, either at your home, or in iconic San Antonio places.

And it’s definitely not your average picnic. No literally, that’s the name of the business -- Not Your Average Picnic.

From dust to decor; one Texas woman needed a special project to keep her busy in the pandemic. So, she turned a Greyhound into a luxury stay.

"I started thinking about a renovation project involving some small vintage campers. And since we've also done vacation rentals in the past, I thought, how can I combine that into a unique experience?" said Brenda Veseleny, who created the stay called the Dog Haus.

Aguas frescas, unique paletas made in house and elote with your pick of white or yellow corn. They’re a few things you’ll find at one San Antonio business that opened its doors on 8518 Culebra Road.

Many San Antonians say coming to Historic Market Square is like stepping into another world.

It started out as a place where vendors sold fresh produce, beef, wild turkeys, honey and of course, Texas pecans. At night, the famous "Chili Queens" would take over for the vendors and sell their steaming bowls of spicy chili.

From shadowy figures roaming the Alamo to mysterious energy by the River Walk; there's an experience that allows you to take a paranormal plunge into the history of San Antonio.

And you can do it year-round. But, we went around Halloween time so it could be extra spooky!

When it's fall in Texas, that means Wurstfest.

The 10-day festival celebrates the history and heritage of German culture in the Lone Star State. And it raises money for community projects. It's also known as the go-to event for food and drinks. Especially sausage on a stick.

Philly cheese steaks and queso poured onto your burger.

It’s what you’ll find at Texadelphia, a Texas-based restaurant that has expanded to the Alamo City.

One bread business has gained several loyal customers. And the owner "yeast" expected it.

"I put every aspect of myself into this and every fiber of my being is bread," said One Punch Dough Owner Jeanine Hodge.

For more Everything 210 stories, click here.