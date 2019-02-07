SAN ANTONIO — In his grandfather's backyard oasis, you can find Alan Calvo - painting.

“This is where it started. This is where I did a lot of my learning,” he said.

Calvo, 33, is the artist behind the newest Selena mural on the Alamo Candy building off Hildebrand Avenue.

"The big projects that I do now, they started so small, just reading books and watching other artists paint,” he said. “It went from there."

The mural is a tribute to the Queen of Tejano, and to his dad, Alberto Calvo - a Spanish radio talk show host who died unexpectedly six months ago.

"My dad was really passionate about helping his culture,” he said. “That was the biggest thing about my dad."

His dad played a major role in the success of many artists including Selena, he said.

“He knew her personally,” he said. “I remember he took her to the mall to buy her boots. My dad always kept up with Selena. He knew a lot of artists.”

These days, Calvo’s mission is to continue his dad's legacy.

He takes pride in highlighting Mexico’s vibrant culture and history - through art.

“Everything that I learned here, I took it to a professional level to keep the culture going," he said.

The Aztec ruins on the Selena mural can’t be missed either. The backdrop symbolizes is ancestors and his father’s influence.

“Look at the pyramids they used to do,” Calvo said. “It's in my blood."

Still, Alan wants to take it further. He’s working with developers on a project for UTSA and has big plans for the city.

“Once I get my architecture degree, I'll be able to make an impact,” he said. Building his future off of the past.

“They always did murals on the walls. I want to do the same thing - a newer style with some history in the background. I want to keep that alive and to educate the next generation."

