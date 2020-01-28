A movie theater on the city's south side is promoting a very San Antonio concessions package.

City Base Entertainment, located in the 2600 block of SE Military Dr, posted the "puro" deal to their Facebook page Monday. Moviegoers can get 2 barbacoa tacos and a large Big Red for $10.

City Base says the offer is to introduce their new barbacoa tacos at the concession stand. They did not advertise how long the special would be available.

"Introducing our new #barbacoa #tacos with a special #deal happening now," the theater posted to Facbook.

"Come in to City Base Entertainment, grab a ticket for one of our new releases, then stop by the concession stand and get 2 #barbacoa tacos and a large #BigRed for just $10!!!"