In its tenth year, San Antonio's Barbacoa & Big Red Festival is growing!

The festival will take place over two days on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, according to the event's Facebook page.

The festival cited "rapid growth" as the reason to make it a 2-day event. Several attendees sounded off on "mishaps" and long lines due to the large number of festivalgoers at last year's festival.

The Barbacoa & Big Red Festival is held at The Greenline inside Brooks at 2532 Sidney Brooks. Musical acts will be announced soon, according to the festival's Facebook page.

