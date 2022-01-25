Authentic bubble tea loaded with tapioca pearls brewed fresh every four hours | Everything 210

Boba, or bubble tea, is a tasty drink loaded with tapioca pearls that you stir up before you drink up.

SAN ANTONIO — Boba tea is taken to another level.

A business founded in Taiwan now has locations all over the world. It's called Gong Cha, and they’ve made their way to the Alamo City.

"I haven't met one person that has tried bubble tea that hasn't liked it," said President of Gong Cha Katie Pham.

The restaurant we visited is located on 6626 West Loop 1604 North.

Some call it Boba while others call it bubble tea. Either way, expect the same thing – a tasty drink loaded with tapioca pearls that you stir up before you drink up.

"We keep our products and our ingredients as fresh as possible. And by doing that, we do brew our teas fresh every four hours," said Pham.

Gong Cha, meaning tea for royalty, wanted to introduce its drinks and other desserts to the 210 because they say San Antonio is a diverse city

"We love that surprising look after they take their first sip and they're like, 'Wow!' They're nodding their heads...we love that," said Pham.

And we got to see how they make some.

Dirty brown sugar milk tea

"We start with dressing the cup with a dirty brown sugar syrup. And after that, we add in any toppings that you would like," said Pham.

Strawberry tea latte with creme brulee

"That one starts with a strawberry puree syrup. And then we add some milk in there as well. And then we've topped with our creme brulee salted milk foam on top, and we topped that with brown sugar," said Pham. "And then we torch it."

There’s thousands of ways you could customize your drinks or ice cream by choosing different sweets to top it off.

And Pham hopes people who haven’t had it will branch out.

"You just come in. It takes us about one to two minutes to whip up your drink," said Pham. "We would love to have you here. You know you're in for a very pleasant surprise."