SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans at the AT&T Center will have two new dining options from iconic San Antonio restaurants starting Sunday.

Chef Johnny Hernandez is bringing fan-favorites from his San Antonio restaurants La Gloria and Burgerteca to the AT&T Center as a showcase of his take on traditional Mexican street foods.

Located outside of Section 200 and available to fans on all levels of the AT&T Center, the dining concept from Chef Johnny Hernandez spans the entire east end of the arena’s Balcony Level. During the game, fans can dance on the video board to win a $100 gift card to the Chef Johnny Hernandez family of restaurants, and guests on the Balcony Level should be on the lookout for La Gloria t-shirts from the Spurs Hype Squad, the team said.

“In recent years I have seen venues across the country incorporate their local chef community in the interest of elevating the guest experience for loyal sports fans,” Hernandez said in a release from Spurs Sports and Entertainment in August.

“There is nothing more exciting for us than to be partnering with a beloved local organization like Spurs Sports & Entertainment to enrich the culinary experience at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio community.”

The Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 18.

