Arnold Schwarzenegger was in town for Alamo City Comic Con this weekend, and when he caught up with the mayor of San Antonio, he donned a cowboy hat and wish the city a happy birthday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted the video to his official Twitter account, shot in the locker room of the Alamodome. He even gave a signature line to sign off.

TAKE A LOOK:

"Happy birthday, San Antonio. 300 years? That is unbelievable. That is much older than the United States. And it's a fantastic city, great jobs, great weather, great people, everything great, and a great after-school program. Congratulations. Hasta la vista, baby!"

