SAN ANTONIO — The announcement that legendary (albeit controversial) comedian Dave Chappelle would perform a surprise stand-up show at the Aztec Theatre Monday evening brought a lot of excitement to the Alamo City - and brought on a lot of questions as well!

We're here to address the quandaries that have been asked so far (we're gathering the answers from the Aztec Theatre's website, Facebook, and Instagram pages):

How much are tickets and where can I buy tickets?

The Aztec Theatre says that the ticket prices will be released when tickets go on sale; that's at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the Aztec Theatre box office, where's there's been a line forming since the announcement earlier Monday. That line is now in the hundreds, so your best bet for tickets (if you're not already in line) is online, either through the Aztec's website or Ticketmaster.

How many tickets can I buy?

The venue says tickets are limited to 2 per purchase.

Is the show all ages?

The show is all ages. However, that doesn't mean that Chappelle's performance will be appropriate for all audiences. He's a controversial performer who's taken some heat recently for his latest Netflix special.

What time does the show start, and what is the policy on cellphones/cameras/recording?

Doors will open at 8 p.m.; the show will start at 9 p.m. Here's the Aztec's policy on phones/cameras/recording devices:

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Adll guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

I still have questions. Where can I find more information?

Here's a link to the event details on the Aztec Theatre's website. There's also an "FAQ" page on their website.