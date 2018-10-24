Andretti Indoor Karting & Games was proven to be a perfect pit stop for family fun as the whole Andretti family stopped by Tuesday to enjoy their own establishment. They hosted a V.I.P. ribbon-cutting ceremony, but could not resist a family go-cart race first.

The incomparable Mario Andretti still holds unmatched race driving records and shared one-on-one with KENS5 about his experience in the fast lane with his family after so long.

"It's always a kick," he said with a smile. He talked about his journey from wishing he could become a racing driver in his teens to becoming the best in the world. Staying surrounded by a good team was his counsel for the up-and-comers. "If we win, we win together," he said while celebrating his 1,200 S.A. employees.

The Andretti family enjoyed a friendly competition on the three-story indoor track of their newest Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location on 1604 and I-10. They toured the facility and enjoyed a meal together before cutting the ribbon and welcoming special guests in for the rest of the ceremony.

© 2018 KENS