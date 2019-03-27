SAN ANTONIO — Spring is in the air, which means two things: a) it's pollen season, and b) it's bluebonnet season!

All throughout Texas, people gather in open fields every spring to take photos with the iconic wildflowers; one mother decided to make the photos of her daughter extra-Texan this year with a little Whataburger flair.

These adorable photos were taken by Dream a Little Dream Photography; the photos were spread rapidly over social media, garnering nearly 6,500 shares in a 3-day span.

The photographer, Markie Gasch Nicewarmer, snapped these photos last Friday on her family's property between Pleasanton and Poteet. The mother wanted to incorporate Whataburger into the photoshoot because her family "absolutely loves" the restaurant - she even credits Whataburger for getting her through her pregnancies!

"! We let the girls just play and have fun eating some of their favorite treats and I snapped away," Nicewarmer said.

"The best photos are when people are relaxed and having fun and we definitely had a blast doing this shoot!"

View the images below:

