SAN ANTONIO — This is certainly one way to cozy up to San Antonians - combine fried dough and one of the city's most beloved music icons.

The Austin-based Gourdough's doughnut shop is opening up their first San Antonio location along the River Walk later this month, and one week out from the grand opening, they've announced a San Antonio-exclusive, Selena-themed doughnut.

Gourdough's describes the "Bidi Bidi Bon Bon" as a "purple, sparkly, Instagrammable" tribute to the late Cumbia legend. The doughnut features sparkly hot purple cinnamon butter cream cheese icing and white chocolate covered bon bons, along with chocolate pearls and a white chocolate sauce drizzle.

The doughnut will normally retail for $7.99, but Gourdough's is serving up the Selena-inspired treat for free during the River Walk location's grand opening. The company is giving away free dessert donuts with any purchase during the event, which takes place from noon until 2 PM on February 23. People are encouraged to line up early for the event.

RELATED: Stripes reveals first of three 2019 Selena cup designs

RELATED: Bidi Bidi binge-watch: Selena series coming to Netflix

“Being new to San Antonio, we wanted to come into the community right–and nothing reflects San Antonio culture quite like Selena,” says co-owner Paula Samford. “This donut is special to San Antonio, so we plan on keeping it exclusive only to the Riverwalk location. You won’t be able to find it at our Austin spots.”

Gourdough’s Public House San Antonio is located at 215 Losoya Street. After the grand opening, Gourdough’s Public House on the River Walk will be open Monday- Thursday, 11 A.M. to midnight Friday, 11 A.M. to 2 A.M., Saturday, 10 A.M. to 2 A.M., and Sunday, 10 A.M. to midnight.

RELATED: Gourmet donut shop, Gourdough's, announces SA opening date