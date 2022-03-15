A look inside how juice is pressed into cool, unique flavors | Everything 210

"We've got two large industrial, cold pressed juicers where we can produce up to about 60 gallons an hour."

SAN ANTONIO — Healthy living isn't so difficult when you're at the farm. Or, Farm to Juice that is. It's a business on the city's north side that's been around for almost a decade.

"After being in real estate for a few years, then I decided to just go into the juicing business. I thought that it was a really good opportunity at the time to try to educate people on getting more healthy," said owner Robert Baughn.

They're located on 1321 N Loop 1604 E #103 near East Sonterra Bouelvard.

And we got to step inside the store to see how the juicing process works.

"We've got two large industrial, cold pressed juicers where we can produce up to about 60 gallons an hour," said Baughn.

They've come a long way since using small machines that would take hours to juice. Now, it takes 15 minutes.

"You can simply walk in and we're constantly making the juice and you can grab it and go," said Baughn.

And all the leftover produce goes to good use.

"We have local farmers that come by in the afternoon and they will pick up our pulp from us," said Baughn.

Being a local business, they're all about locals helping locals. That's why they sell products like Youngblood Honey in their store.

"We do partner up with a few of our vendors that we know from the New Braunfels farmer's market that we do every Saturday morning," said Baughn.

We even met a loyal customer while there.

"I'm 80-years-old and I've been doing this for years and years. Plus, good habits, good exercise. But the juice is good for the body," said Rick Godwin.

Then, we asked about their most popular item, Kraze Kale.

"Has been our best seller for nine years – never been beat. Our ingredients in that are going to be our red apples, green apples, red cabbage, spinach, kale, grapes and strawberries," said employee Leah Beggs.

So, if you want to check out a local business that is serving up cool menu items, click here for their website.