SAN ANTONIO — At 91, Janie Esparza is still working. And she has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

“There’s a saying that I read when I was 12 or 14 years old: 'You succeed doing what you love doing,'” she said. “I always kept that in my life. In my house, I was always singing.”

She's been at the same job, running Janie’s Record Shop for 33 years. And she's a living legend on the city’s northwest side.

“My father bought me a Victrola when I was about eight or nine years old, and when people would come to visit, I told them, 'I know how to sing. Do you want me to sing for you?'”

Her family says Esparza’s fans travel from all over the world to meet her and to pick her brain.

Her son Robert Esperanza said, “They push me aside and say, 'We didn’t come here to talk to you. We came here to talk to Janie.’”

His mother agrees – and says that's why she comes to work every day.

“They want to talk to me,” Janie said. “They’re going to ask for me, and I want to be ready to answer them.”

She said her secret to her success is great customer service, a passion for what she does, and a photographic memory.

“They come in with tape recorders. They come in just knowing a couple of words, and my mother 95 percent of the time - she’ll figure it out,” Robert said. “It’s amazing.”

Even in the age of Shazam, Janie’s Record Shop is booming with customers, her son said.

“We give good service to the people,” said Janie Esparza. “You see that’s what the people need - service.”

Janie Esparza got married at 16 and had 14 kids. She raised them at home but missed entertaining. At 50, once her kids were grown, Janie got a job at a music shop. When the owners sold the business, Janie's Record Shop was born.

“It fell on her lap and she couldn’t say no,” her son said. “So she started this on her mother’s birthday - August 1, 1985.”

She's been recognized throughout the years and is considered a pioneer in the industry. She even met Selena, she said.

“My mother used to say, 'Music is life.' She would say that,” she said.

Janie's son says he is following in her footsteps and says he loves learning from the best in the business – his mom.

