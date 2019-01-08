SAN ANTONIO — If you have a passion for all things scary, a San Antonio haunted house is looking for you!

The 13th Floor haunted house is hiring for its tenth season. They are looking to fill hundreds of positions, including actors to play terrifying legends, such as "La Llorona."

"Will you be filling the halls with your cries while searching for the children you drowned of years past?" the haunted house asked in a media release.

In addition to acting positions, the haunted house is looking to hire event staff, cashiers, and makeup artists.

No acting or scare experience is required.

Open call interviews take place every Saturday through October 12, and every Wednesday until September 4.