Evacuations taking place as several units work to extinguish large fire in southeast Bexar County

The Aztec Mobile Home Park is being evacuated.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening along 11708 U.S. Highway 181 South. Now, authorities are closing this area of the highway.

An official with Bexar County told KENS 5 that as of 6 p.m., there are currently 12 units assisting. It was dispatched as a brush fire, initially.

Now, the Aztec Mobile Home Park is being evacuated. Authorities also said a commercial structure is involved.

The San Antonio Fire Department is now assisting.