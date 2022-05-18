Family of teen shot and killed holds event for funeral expenses this weekend

The family says the 15-year-old, Ethan Noel Soto, was shot 7 times near the mother's home but they don't know why.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of the 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday in a west-side neighborhood will be holding an event this weekend to raise money for funeral expenses.

Loved ones say the teen, Ethan Noel Soto, was shot seven times near the mother's home. But they don't know why, and no formal arrests have been made.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two teenagers have been detained, but no firearm has been recovered from the scene. Security camera footage from a neighbor's house recorded multiple gunshots.

"Here's the long and short of this: We've got a young man that went to meet somebody, an altercation developed, and he was shot, which is happening way too often in the city here," McManus said Monday afternoon. People are settling disputes, whatever the dispute may be, with gunfire."

“He didn’t have to die like this,” family members say.

Plans for a plate sale to raise money for funeral arrangements will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at 10419 Auldine Drive. The plate sale will continue until they run out, according to the family.

