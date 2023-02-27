Dallas music icon Erykah Badu receives first-ever 'Key to Deep Ellum'

The R&B and neo-soul legend also announced this weekend plans to soon release her own strain of recreational marijuana for purchase (where legal).

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — What do you give the woman who has everything for her birthday? How about something that's never been gifted -- to anyone -- ever before?

This past Friday night in Deep Ellum, as the Dallas-raised and -based R&B icon Erykah Badu hosted her annual birthday blowout at the music venue The Factory, the Deep Ellum Foundation bestowed upon the woman born Erica Wright an honor it had never previously awarded anyone else.

In the middle of the sold-out, thrilling concert that featured performances not just from Badu, but also from her fellow Dallas-sprung musician (and fellow Booker T. Washington High School alum) Marc Rebillet, Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon and up-and-coming Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug -- plus cameos from noteworthy Texas emcees Bun B, Maxo Kream, Zach Witness and Spaceboifresh -- the proceedings stopped down briefly so members of the Deep Ellum Foundation staff could join Badu onstage.

Once alongside her, and in front of a crowd of more than 4,000, they presented the 51-year-old Vogue cover model with its first-ever "Key to Deep Ellum."

Badu had previously been given the "Key to the City of Dallas" for all the philanthropic work she’s done in her hometown throughout the years, but this distinction from the Deep Ellum Foundation is an honor that -- so far -- belongs to just her.

"As Deep Ellum celebrates 150 years, it was fitting to honor the artist who celebrates in and with the cultural district each year, who opened The Factory with its first-ever show, and who has been a never-ending font of inspiration not only for local musicians but visual artists, creatives and everyone across the neighborhood -- not to mention the globe," said Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation. "As we mark 150 years, we couldn't help but note the importance to our community of the incomparable Erykah Badu."

Upon being gifted this latest honor, Badu said that she plans to use this latest key to "get into all the bars in Deep Ellum."

Right -- as if she needed that permission.

She will, however, need a little backing to get the other big reveal from her Friday night showcase off the ground -- at least in her home state, where it's still currently illegal.

From the stage of The Factory, Badu also announced that, in the coming months, she would be releasing a new strain of recreational cannabis that's being made available for purchase in collaboration with the marijuana company recently launched by the acclaimed Nigerian musician Burna Boy.