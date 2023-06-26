ERCOT issues Weather Watch for entire week as temps expected to be in triple digits all week

The Weather Watch will run from Sunday, June 25 through Friday, June 30.

SAN ANTONIO — Just a few days after a Weather Watch ended, ERCOT has issued another one for this week.

ERCOT says the grid conditions are normal as they anticipate higher temperatures and higher electrical demand, but they are still asking you to conserve energy.

The peak is expected to happen between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

A new June peak demand was set on June 19 with a record of 79,304 MWs. According to the Supply and Demand dashboard, ERCOT says there could be a new peak demand record next week.

ERCOT also says there is enough capacity to meet forecasted demand, but they will be monitoring the conditions of the grid closely. They will deploy ways to manage the grid if needed.

Also, after two green days, which are normal conservation days, CPS Energy has also issued a warning for Monday.

It’s a yellow day and the utility company is asking you to conserve more between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They are also asking that you charge your electric vehicles after 10 p.m., adjust your thermostat to minimize HVAC use and avoid using large appliances like your oven, washer, dryer, and dishwasher.

It’s also a good idea to turn off and unplug electronics you’re not using.

Mayor Nirenberg spoke out about the electricgrid recently saying he’s worried no changes have been made to beef up the electric grid.

"There has been really little change," said Mayor Nirenberg. "There's been a lot of discussion about changing the energy market and there's been some legislation passed, but essentially for the last 20 years, the state of texas has seen its capacity really dwindle and there's really no capacity market here."

You can get grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) or monitor the real-time and extended grid conditions on the ERCOT website.