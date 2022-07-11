ERCOT asking folks to conserve power due to extreme heat

The operator of the Texas grid says there could be a potential for rolling blackouts Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT is asking folks to conserve power because of extreme heat Monday.

The operator of the Texas grid says there could be potential for rolling blackouts.

In a series of tweets from CPS Energy, the company says they should have enough power to meet demand, but they’re still asking that folks conserve energy.

The related video above was originally published June 23, 2022.

That request includes businesses from 2 p.m. Until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

ERCOT says we could see rolling blackouts during that time, but they don’t anticipate any system-wide outages.

ERCOT budgets a reserve amount of electricity they can rely on when there’s more demand than supply. That six hour window with not enough reserve could create an energy emergency alert.

That’s when certain procedures are followed, like rolling blackouts, to prevent system-wide outages. ERCOT says the reason for such high demand is the triple digit temperatures we’ve seen throughout the state recently.

It was a hot weekend for Texans, with demand breaking yet another all time record on Friday of 78418 megawatts.

CPS Energy is now asking folks to follow their Yellow Day conservation tips, which means avoid using big appliances like your oven or dishwasher.

And if you can, raise your thermostat so your air conditioner doesn’t come on as often.

For more tips visit cpsenergy.com.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.