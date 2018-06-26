Protestors rallied outside Whataburger corporate offices Tuesday demanding the burger chain stop using its signature orange and white drink cups.

It's just a cup for some, but others see it as a danger to the environment. Luke Metzgar, the executive director for Environment Texas told us, "It is time we stop using these kind of harmful products. Nothing that we use for just a few minutes should hurt our environment for hundreds of years."

Metzgar and a few other colleagues kicked off a campaign outside the Whataburger headquarters Tuesday. They want the signature orange Whataburger cups gone. "We've got lots of other companies like McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts all agreeing to stop using polystyrene and we hope that Whataburger will join the ranks," Metzgar said.

Metzgar said cups made of polystyrene don't fully break down when tossed. When wildlife eats polystyrene, it can block their digestive tract and they starve to death. "86 percent of sea turtle species have micro-plastics in their body, and half of all the sunfish in the Brazos river have them," Metzgar said.

According to the EPA, Americans throw out more than 70 million polystyrene cups every day, and that's not including take-out containers. When you consider all plastic, eight million tons of it ends up in our oceans and the Gulf of Mexico every year.

Whataburger released this statement:

At Whataburger, we're always looking for the best way to serve our customers. We're continuously researching new products and we're currently looking at cup alternatives that keep drinks at the right temperature. We know our customers have come to expect high quality standards from us and will share any updates when we have news to share. Our Styrofoam cups are recyclable and we encourage everyone to dispose of them properly.

"We are talking about harming our wildlife, hurting our environment for hundreds of years, and we think about having a drink be cooler for a couple minutes less. There's a trade off that most of us would be willing to make," Metzgar said.

Whataburger did not commit to stop using its styrofoam cups, but said it is open to further talks on the issue.

