Entergy Texas gets approval to build Orange County plant capable of powering more than 230K homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An upcoming Entergy Texas facility is set to create more than $1 billion in economic activity in Southeast Texas and bring thousands of jobs to the area.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station near Bridge City. The station is a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility.

The Orange County Advanced Power Station (OCAPS) will be located in one of the largest industrial regions in the nation.

“We are excited to reach this significant milestone for OCAPS,” Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas, said.

The upcoming plant is set to serve as the “foundation to power and enable growth in Southeast Texas,” according to an Entergy Texas release.

OCAPS is expected to create almost $1.8 billion in total economic activity in Southeast Texas and bring thousands of jobs to the area. Construction of the facility will bring more than 7,000 direct jobs and about 27 permanent jobs once it is operational.

Entergy officials plan to work with area vendors to maximize the economic impact the upcoming addition to Southeast Texas will bring to the community.

The plant is expected to realize more than $100 million in fuel savings in the first year and provide more than $1 billion in net benefits to customers over its life.

“The facility will power communities for years to come and continue our mission of providing cleaner, more reliable, and lower-cost energy for Southeast Texas,” Viramontes said.

Entergy officials expect the facility to replace end-of-life legacy gas generation with a new and efficient generation capable of powering more than 230,000 homes. This in turn is set to ensure the region will continue to have modern and reliable infrastructure into the future.

“The Public Utility Commission’s decision also preserves the opportunity for Entergy Texas to unlock the plant’s ability to co-fire hydrogen soon which supports the plant’s long-term viability and benefits customers,” Viramontes said.

Hydrogen can be deployed alongside natural gas to produce energy reliably when needed and further reduce emissions when utilizing less carbon-intensive hydrogen.

Construction on the Orange County Advanced Power Station is expected to start in 2023. Officials hope the station will be completed by 2026.