SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is expecting a spike in power use on Thursday. You’re asked to reduce your use from 3-7 p.m.

The effort will save you money on your electric bill and ease stress on the power grid.

To cut back try using small kitchen appliances like an insta-pot or microwave instead of heating up your big oven.

Washer, dryer and dishwashing machines pull a lot of power. Try running the appliances outside of the afternoon spike. The thermostat often controls a chunk of your power bill.

The Department of Energy recommends adjusting your thermostat seven to 10 degrees from normal to see a yearly savings of up to 10%. When you're home, shoot for 78 degrees. Push it up to 85 degrees when nobody is home.

To cut back even more, enjoy someone else’s Air Conditioning. The city of San Antonio offers dozens of cooling centers.

Click here to find a spot near you: Cooling Centers