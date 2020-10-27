Energy Matters: CPS Energy's free Casa Verde program

San Antonio residents can get free weatherization in their home if they qualify.

SAN ANTONIO — With the weather becoming cooler you may start to notice areas in your home that feel drafty. In this week’s Energy Matters segment with CPS Energy, we take a look at their Casa Verde program.

The Casa Verde program is a free weatherization program designed to identify any areas of concern that can cut down on heating or cooling loss depending on the season. “It’s very important nowadays that you are living in your home comfortably," said weatherization representative Oscar Medina who has been with Casa Verde since it began in 2010. He told us, “I’ve been honored to be with this program this long. It does very well within the community and I do recommend anybody and everybody to check if they qualify so that way we can go out there and see the potential ways we can help our customers.”

There are four phases to the Casa Verde program. It starts with the application, then the assessment by CPS Energy’s Casa Verde team, installation, followed by inspection where customers can give their feedback. Medina added, “At our inspection both the contractor and inspector are present, that way so if there is anything that needs some touchups or something that was missed, that’s a very important process to have that way we can have our field guys report to us and that way we can follow up and address the customers concerns accordingly.”

Some of the energy efficient upgrades may include attic insulation, wall insulation, air sealing measures, replacement of incandescent light bulbs with LEDs, and duct sealing. Medina told us, “They can also receive solar screens those are installed with program guidelines to cut down on the amount of direct sunlight the home receives.”