Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?

The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14.

End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by Broadway Bank, then catch a 4D movie in their all-new Project Selva 4D Theater. And don't forget to stop by and say hi to Timothy.

To purchase your $10 Standard Admission Ticket to San Antonio Zoo, visit their website and use the code SUMMER22at checkout.

