Empty North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident

No students were on board, according to district officials.

SAN ANTONIO — An empty school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the northeast side of town.

SAPD was called out to the the intersection of Wetmore Rd. and Thousand Oaks around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an accident.

According to police, a driver ran a red light and crashed into the North East ISD bus, as well as another vehicle. No students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

One person was taken to to the hospital for their injuries. Police say it was not the bus driver.

No other injuries were reported.

