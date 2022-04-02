Employee shot during armed robbery at Macon Waffle House

Two men robbed a Waffle House early Friday morning, shooting at two employees. One employee was hit and taken to the hospital.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men robbed a Macon Waffle House and shot an employee early Friday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 3907 Arkwright Road.

They say two young men went into the restaurant through the back door with guns wearing masks. They began firing shots as they entered, hitting Waffle House employee 20-year-old Yo-el Gray in the stomach.

One of the men then fired another shot at a female employee and demanded the money from the register. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, both men ran out the back door of the restaurant.

Gray was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, according to the release. No one else was injured during this incident.

This is under investigation.