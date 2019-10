SAN ANTONIO — A restaurant employee was tied up and robbed at gunpoint overnight, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Monday at the Zio's Italian Kitchen on I-10 near De Zavala Road.

Police said an employee was ambushed by a man wearing a bandana around his face, armed with a handgun.

The suspect allegedly tied the victim in the manager's office and stole cash from the safe.

Officers arrived and untied the victim but no arrests were reported.