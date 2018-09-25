SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators with the San Antonio Fire Department are looking into a fire early Tuesday morning at Sary's Mexican Restaurant on the northeast side.

SAFD said they quickly knocked down the small fire near the front window and kitchen at the restaurant located in the 6100 block of Montgomery Drive.

An employee had been in the restaurant prepping for the day when the fire started but fled the scene, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported.

Fire at Sary's Mexican Restaurant

