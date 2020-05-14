Emotional reunion for a daughter and her mother, who battled coronavirus and won

Alvis Whitlow spent three weeks on a ventilator but eventually beat coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — For those patients who catch the coronavirus and end up in the hospital, many of them are put on ventilators and don't recover. But one former San Antonio ISD teacher says she bucked the trend and beat the coronavirus.

Marranda Edwards says she hadn't been able to hug her mother Alvis Whitlow for 43 days, most of which Whitlow spent on a ventilator fighting the virus. But not anymore. Edwards told us, "It was a surreal moment for me. I was overcome with joy. I was just grateful to God that I was actually watching my mom walk, not even come out on a wheelchair, but walk through those doors it literally took my breath away."

She exited the hospital doors surrounded by doctors and nurses from Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels, who the duo says saved Whitlow's life, along with their faith in God. Edwards added, "I had no other choice but to lean on my faith."

Edwards says her mother had been on a ventilator for over three weeks and was only given a 20 percent chance to live. Edwards said, "Things became very real very fast when he said that I'll say that."

But Whitlow, who doesn't remember most of it, turned the corner and was able to walk out of that hospital and arrive home to a Homecoming car parade of over 100 family and friends.