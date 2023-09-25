Students and staff safe at East Central High School after emergency crews responded to incident

Multiple emergency crews were responding to the school at 7173 FM1628 around 9 a.m.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — District officials say everyone at East Central High School is safe after reports of a shooting ended up being a hoax Monday morning, officials said.

Several emergency crews responded to the school at 7173 FM 1628 around 9 a.m.

"This morning we got a 911 call of some sort indicating a shooting at the school," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff's office along with other law enforcement agencies went room by room checking the main building first, followed by the outer buildings. They found no evidence of a shooting on campus.

"I can tell you definitively that the situation is resolved. What we believe is it was a hoax, at this point." Sheriff Salazar said. "It is quite possible that this is what we would call a swatting call. A swatting call, for lack of a better term, are calls that are hoaxes. It's pretty big with the gaming community and we have seen instances of swatting calls coming from other parts of the country."

Sheriff Salazar said they received the name of a student who may have been involved and that student has been detained. But, he said they have not determined if that student was involved in any way.

Many parents of East Central ISD students rushed to the campus after the initial reports of an incident.

East Central ISD Superindendent Roland Toscano also gave an update from the scene and said students could choose to stay on campus and classes may resume. Parents were also welcome to take their students home. Superintendent Toscano said parents could meet their children at the performing arts center on campus.

He also expressed dismay that this apparent hoax caused such stress and disruption.

"If this was done intentionally, I hope the person or persons responsible understand the sheer fear and panic from the students and parents, including myself," Superindendent Roland Toscano, who has a student at the high school, said. "While we appreciate the rapid response and the comprehensive nature of the response, the fact that is coming as a result of a hoax is very disheartening."

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.