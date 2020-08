The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on the city's south side, according to an official with SAFD.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of the rollover crash that occurred along 410 neat Somerset Road.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m.

Further details are limited at this time.

