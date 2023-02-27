Emaciated horses rescued from deplorable conditions, BCSO says

The horses were extremely thin and had been eating the bark off of trees nearby, as well as the wood from their enclosure to survive.

ATASCOSA, Texas — Deputies with Bexar County Sheriff's Office rescued two horses from deplorable conditions in Atascosa last Wednesday.

BCSO says they respnded to a tip they received regarding a case of animal cruelty involving malnourished horses.

Deputies and an Animal Cruelty Investigator went to the location in the 10000 block of Silver Trail and saw the two emaciated horses.

Officials say that the two horses had no access to food or water and were apparently eating the bark off of nearby trees, as well as the wood in their enclosure.

In addition, the horses’ water bucket had algae and debris inside it.

The two horses were seized and removed from the location, then taken to a nearby veterinary office for further treatment, before they will be transported to Meadow Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you would like to report any animal cruelty, please email BCSO at bcsotips@bexar.org.

